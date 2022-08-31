Central Wyoming College Theater Season will be filled with imagination, love, and a pink bunny suit

Riverton, WY – The Central Wyoming College Theatre Department has a full calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year.



The season opens with the musical “The Fantasticks,” on stage Thursday, September 29, through Sunday, October 2, 2992. “A Christmas Story, The Musical” will be presented Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The two spring shows, “The Sound of Music,” and “The Rustler Review 2023,” will run from March 3-11, and April 14-15, respectively. All shows will have evening and matinee performances.

The season opener, “The Fantasticks,” was written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt.

“This show will engage the audience’s imagination, and showcase our strong ensemble cast,” West said. “The moving tale of young lovers who become disillusioned, only to discover a more mature, meaningful love is punctuated by a bountiful series of catchy, memorable songs that will lead us all to “…remember that time in September.”

Central Wyoming College presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The show will open on the Central Wyoming College, Robert A Peck Arts Center’s Main Stage, Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. Evening performances will continue through Saturday, December 3, and a 2 p.m. matinee will close out the show. This musical is based on the classic movie, “A Christmas Story.” Set in a fictional town in Indiana in the 1940s, the musical features 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest for a Red Ryder air rifle.

“The Sound of Music” will premiere Friday, March 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. “The Sound of Music” will be held on January 17, 2023. Written by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, this musical was based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp and won the hearts of audiences worldwide. The inspirational story follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children who must make a moral decision as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria. Evening performances will occur on March 4, 6, 9, 10, and 11. The 2 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 5.

“The Rustler Review 2023,” features selections from each of the major productions and top performances from Central Wyoming College courses. Held in the CWC’s Little Theatre Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m., this show features selections from each of the major productions and top performances from CWC courses. This performance will include the reveal of the 2023-2024 theatrical season.

Central Wyoming College’s Theatre Department provides one of several ways to creatively engage at the college. CWC offers multiple degrees and certificate opportunities for aspiring visual artists, musicians, and photographers.

AUDITIONS

Casting for “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” “The Sound of Music,” and “The Rustler Review,” is open to the community. Auditions for “A Christmas Story, The Musical” will be held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. “The Sound of Music” audition will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. and “The Rustler Review 2023” audition will be Tues, March 21, 6 p.m.

Two weeks before auditions, notices will be posted in the display case beside The Box Office on the CWC Riverton campus, the Display Case outside of The Ranger newspaper offices, and on Professor West’s door (Arts Center 132). Each post will include a character breakdown and a list of materials to prepare for the audition. All auditions will be in the Robert A Peck Arts Center Dance Studio

VOLUNTEERS

For all shows, volunteers who are interested in helping backstage, on set, costume, and prop construction can contact Joey West at 307-855-2217, [email protected]. Auditions for the season finale “The Rustler Review 2023,” will be Monday, March 21, 2023.

2022-2023 Theatre Schedule

The Fantasticks

Thursday, September 29-Saturday, October 1, 2022: 7 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 2022: 2 p.m.

Central Wyoming College Little Theatre, Student Center

Because this play will be performed in CWC’s little theater, Director Joey West encourages audience members to buy tickets early.

A Christmas Story, The Musical

Thursday, December 1-Saturday, December 3, 2022, 7 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2 p.m.

Central Wyoming College, Robert A Peck Arts Center, Main Stage

The Sound of Music

Friday, March 3; Saturday, March 4, Monday, March 6; Thursday, March 9; Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, 2023: 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 5, 2023, 2 p.m.

Central Wyoming College, Robert A Peck Arts Center Main Stage

The Rustler Review 2023

Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15, 2023, 7 p.m.

Central Wyoming College, Little Theatre, Student Center

Tickets:

$12, 18 – 64 years old; $10, 3-17 years old, and 65 and older

tickets.cwc.edu, https://www.cwc.edu/artscenter/, or call (307) 855-2002. To purchase tickets in person, visit the Theater Box Office, Robert A Peck Arts Center, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton, WY, 3-6 p.m. when classes are in session.

Where: Central Wyoming College, Robert A Peck Arts Center, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton, WY