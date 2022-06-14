Central Wyoming College is hiring!

Central Wyoming College is currently hiring for several positions.
- Instructor of Geography and Expedition Science
- Psychology Instructor
- Epidemiological Data Coordinator
- Counselor
- Senior Technician Information Security
CWC is an Equal Opportunity Educator and Employer. We are committed to a multicultural environment and strongly encourage applications from women, minorities, veterans, and persons with disabilities.
If you have a disability and would like to request accommodation to apply for a position, please call 307-855-2112 or email [email protected].