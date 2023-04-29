Central Wyoming College hosts State Math Contest

(Riverton, WY) — Central Wyoming College’s Math Department will host the Wyoming State Math Contest Thursday, May 11, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. More than a hundred local middle school and high school students will attend the contest, which will be held in the Rustler Gym.

We are looking forward to hosting students from around the region,” says Mike Bostick, Professor of Mathematics. “We enjoy meeting students and sharing our love of mathematics.”

Math provides an effective way of building mental discipline and encourages logical reasoning and mental rigor. In addition, mathematical knowledge plays a crucial role in understanding the contents of other school subjects such as science, social studies, and even music and art. Math can lead students into wonderful careers in medicine, management, economics, government, computer science, physics, psychology, engineering, social science and more.

Central Wyoming College’s mathematics program is characterized by a balance between theory and application. Appropriate technology is integrated at all levels of the curriculum. Employment of math occupations is projected to grow 28% from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for most occupations, resulting in about 42,900 new jobs. Businesses need mathematicians to analyze the increasing volume of digital and electronic data.

Questions about the contest and students interested in competing in the Wyoming State Math Contest may contact Professor of Mathematics Mike Bostick at (307) 855-2179, [email protected].