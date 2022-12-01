Central Wyoming College history in the making

(Riverton, WY) – As the season comes to an end for the Lady Rustler volleyball team finishing seventh in the nation there are many things to look back on for the season. With three players getting close to making more records at Central Wyoming College and the head Coach being five wins away from making her own milestone. Head coach Darshaya Gallard is 95-84 in her career at CWC, making it five wins away from making it the 100th win in her history coaching at Central Wyoming College.

For the individuals, there are some players from this year that are worth mentioning. Brinley Smith, Haruka Sugimoto and Lauryn Arnold. All three of these players set the stage for what the freshman need to look for coming into next year. Noting that all three of these players are Sophomores and all three are looking to advance and play on for another two years.

Brinley Smith, an outside hitter from Tooele, UT. Smith ended her career at CWC in fifth place in the modern day career kills list with 587. That surpassed Kristen Cornia’s 570. Kenzie Templeton is at number one with 924 breaking that record last year.

Advertisement

Haruka Sugimoto from Kobe-shi, Hyogo-ken, Japan ended her career second all time in digs, sitting at 958 surpassing Chaisely Gill’s 912 set back in 2007-2008. However, that still has last year’s Libero of the Year, Alondra Hernandez in first with 1,182 digs. Haruka’s 618 digs this season is third best for a single season. Carolina Lobato had the most with 651 in 2009 with Hernandez 629 a year ago.

Lauryn Arnold ended up in second in the single season blocks with 154 taking the spot that Samantha Unruh had with 144 back in the 2013 season. That still leaves Nan Hokafonu leading with 175 in the first year bringing volleyball back in 2006. Arnold also sits in fifth place at single most season aces sitting with 50. Arnold is also sixth in modern day career blocks and first in block assists.

Stats courtesy of John Gabrielsen at Rustler Radio, Central Wyoming College.

Advertisement