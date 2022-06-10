Central Wyoming College hires Westmoreland to lead the Lady Rustlers

(Fremont County, WY) – Layton Westmoreland has been hired as the next head coach for the Lady Rustlers basketball program.

Westmoreland is excited about the opportunity. “I’m looking forward to the excitement that comes with new. I have built relationships with the returners and they are excited.”

Westmoreland has a long history in coaching from the high school to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). His most recent stint was as an assistant coach at Hills College in Hillsboro, Texas coaching them to their third conference title in four seasons while being the lead recruiter for the Lady Rebels for one season. He also spent two seasons at McMurry University before Hills.

He was a young head coach at The Christian School at Castle Hills and Christian Academy stealing a record of 118-62. He was the head coach for Newcastle High School in Texas for one season scoring a record of 23-11.

Westmoreland spent one season as the coach supporting staff for the San Antonio Stars which are now the Las Vegas Aces in 2017.

This will be Westmoreland’s first head coaching opportunity at the college level and has been busy recruiting for the upcoming and future seasons. I’m looking for players that want to succeed and represent the college in a positive light,” he said. “I’m currently putting in a lot of time to build relationships and being prepared for what is to come.”

Central Wyoming College Athletic Director Steve Barlow said in an email, “We are very excited that Layton Westmoreland has joined the coaching staff as he has the energy and passion needed to lead a successful program,” he said. ” With his connections and experience at respected programs, I am confident Layton will be leading a competitive program immediately.”

Westmoreland will lead the Lady Rustlers after going 6-21 last season.

You can listen to the full interview down below