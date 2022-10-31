Central Wyoming College Fall Choral Showcase

Central Wyoming College presented its Fall Choral Showcase Saturday evening at the Robert A. Peck Center to a good crowd under the direction of music professor Dr. Jeremy Cochran.
The CWC College/Community Handbell Choir performed Enjoy the Ride by Kathleen Wissinger Grazioso by Arnold Sherman and Vincent, the Don McLean classic in an arrangement by Ron Mallory.
After the state was cleared and set again, the Collegiate/Master Chorale, a 15-member group of Central Wyoming students and community members performed Yo le Canto Todo el Dia by David Brunner, Dirait On, written by Morten Lauridsen with lyrics by Rainer Maria Rilke, Good News, the Chariot’s Comin’, an American Spiritual arranged by Stacey Gibbs, Bright Morning Star, a Kentucky Folk Song with arrangement by Jay Althouse and All You Need is Love, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney in an arrangement by Alan Billingsly.