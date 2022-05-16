Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees to meet May 18th

(Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

The 7:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. board community dialogue dinner with members of college advisory committees in the Miller Community Hall of the Intertribal Center (ITECC 115).

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 7:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – April 19, 2022

B. Acceptance of Bills – April 2022

C. Board Travel Budget

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Public Hearing – Optional One Mill Levy

B. Renewal of Optional One Mill Levy through FY 24

VIII. ACCEPTANCE OF MONITORING REPORT

Budget – Willie Noseep, Vice President for Administrative Services

IX. NEW BUSINESS

A. FY 23 Preliminary Budget Adoption (first reading)

B. 23-24 Scholarship Package

C. CWC BOCHES Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Ratification

D. Proposed New Program – Regenerative Small Scale Farming AAS

E. Personnel

1. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)

2. Human Resources Report

X. REPORTS

President’s Report

XI. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XII. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING