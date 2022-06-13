Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees to meet June 15

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by Zoom video teleconference.

To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio-only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162# For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, click here.

NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

II. EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS

A. Student Senate

B. Professional Personnel Association

C. Classified Staff Association

D. The Faculty

E. Wyoming PBS

F. CWC Foundation

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Minutes – May 18, 2022

B. Acceptance of Bills – May 2022

C. Board Travel Budget

D. Extinguishment of Bad Debt

VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

VIII. NEW BUSINESS

A. Public Hearing – FY 22 Closeout/Transfer of Funds/Budget Reallocation

B. 2022 Facilities Master Plan Update

C. Approval of Bids

1. Jackson Mobile Teaching Kitchen Trailer

2. Fleet Buses

D. Proposed New Program Approval – CWC Organizational Management and Leadership BAS: Law Enforcement Leadership Option

E. Personnel

1. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)

2. Human Resources Report

F. Discussion/Information Topics – Upcoming Board Election

IX. REPORTS

President’s Report

X. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY

A. CWC Foundation

B. Association of Community College Trustees

C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees

D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)

E. CWC BOCHES

F. Teton County BOCES

G. Attendance at College Events

H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

XI. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING