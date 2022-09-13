Central Wyoming College Athletics recap

Press Release by Central Wyoming College Athletics

(Riverton, WY) – Central Wyoming College (CWC) Volleyball posts their best weekend yet.

After falling from the national rankings last week, CWC volleyball had a great comeback weekend. They played four teams ranked in the top 12 in the nation at Twin Falls, Idaho, and beat three of those teams. It started with a 5 set win over #12 Missouri State-West Plains. A few hours later they lost a heartbreaker to 6th ranked Salt Lake, falling in game 5, 16-14. Saturday saw two more big wins, a three set sweep over third ranked New Mexico Military and a five set win over 7th ranked Miami Dade winning the fifth frame 15-10.

Coach Darshaya Gallard was very pleased with the outcome, “This weekend was essential for our national ranking and to quiet the whispers of others who did not think we could be on top again.”

Stat leaders for the weekend included Brinley Smith, Marin Freeland, Haruka Sugimoto, and Lauryn Arnold.

GOLF

CWC golf hosted the weekend’s event at the Riverton Country club. The women won for a second time this fall while the men improved to a 3rd place finish on the home course. Central Wyoming College’s Taylor Butler was the women’s medallist this week with Bridgette Volk one stroke behind in second. Hunter Hall led the Central men with a fourth-place finish.

SOCCER

Rustler soccer hosted four matches this weekend. The Rustler men lost by same scores of 3-1 to both Western Nebraska and Laramie County. The CWC women fell 1-0 to Western Nebraska and lost 4-nothing to Laramie County. The Rustler men are 1 and 6 on the year while the women fell to 2-3 and 1 tie.