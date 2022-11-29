Central Wyoming Basketball sees a successful weekend at Miles City

(Riverton, WY) – The Central Wyoming College Rustlers headed off to Miles Community College for a couple days. Both men’s and women’s would play on the first day against Miles Community College, going onto the second day they would play United Tribes Technical College. The men would go 2-0 over the weekend while the Lady Rustlers came home with a 1-1 record over the weekend.

The Lady Rustlers would also play Miles Community College the first day and fell with a final score of 84-48. Melanie Garcia would lead the way for Central Wyoming with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Taylor Elam would come up with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Going into the Saturday against United Tribes Technical College, the Lady Rustlers would win that game with a score of 60-56. Chevelle Boyd would have 23 points and 10 rebounds. Garcia would have 8 points and 5 rebounds.

The Central Wyoming Rustler men would play Miles Community College on the first day. They would come out with a win in that game 77-62. Niieihii Blackbear would have 26 points in this game as well as 10 rebounds leading for the Rustlers. Julian Roberts would run up with 12 points and 6 rebounds. The Rustlers would then take on United Tribes Technical College on Saturday and secure their second win of the weekend with a final score of 86-79. Blackbear would have 22 points and 5 rebounds. Trey Simms would have 17 points and Javonne Nesbit would come up with 13 points.

Due to the games being canceled against Northeastern Junior College, Central Wyoming College will be in action this Friday at the Salt Lake Community College for multiple games Friday and Saturday.