Central Wyoming Basketball recap

(Fremont County, WY) – The Central Wyoming College men’s basketball team traveled to Rock Springs this past weekend to play their first games of the season, along with the women’s team traveling to the Snow College Classics.

The men took on Utah State Eastern in the first of three matchups for the weekend. Utah State Eastern beat the Rustlers 80-47. Up next for Central was College of Southern Nevada who received preseason ranking votes. The Rustlers made a game winning three point shot to win 74-71. The last game for the men’s team was against Colorado Northwestern Community College, they came out with the win in that game with a score of 104-73.

The close game between the Rustlers and the College of Southern Nevada was all made up by a couple of players, including Lorence Dela Cruz with nineteen points, runner up with sixteen Roberts. Points were a big difference in this game on top of that rebounds as a whole were key for this team. Roberts led the team in rebounds holding eight, with six on defense and two on offense.

The women’s basketball team headed down to the Snow College Classic in Utah to play two games against Snow College, and Utah State Eastern. The Lady Rustlers would fall to both teams 101-40 to Snow and 100-72 against Utah State Eastern.

Central Wyoming College will host the Rustler Classic, with both squads playing two games each. Friday, the Lady Rustlers will play Air Force Prep at 5:30. The men will play right after against Lamar Community College. Saturday has the Lady Rustlers against Colorado Northwest at 2 p.m., and the Rustlers taking on Air Force Prep at 4 p.m.

You can catch the games on Rustler Radio and on the Central Wyoming College athletics YouTube page.