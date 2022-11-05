Central falls to Western Nebraska in Region IX Championship

(Casper, WY) – Fifth ranked Central Wyoming College would win two games in a row against Otero Junior College and then Northeastern Junior college make it all the way to the Region IX Volleyball Championship. The Lady Rustlers matched-up against the fourth ranked Lady Cougars from Western Nebraska

It wasn’t meant to be for Central, the Lady Rustlers fell in the championship match with Western Nebraska taking the first set 25-20, Central would come back in the second 25-22. The Lady Cougars took control of the match and would win the next two set 25-23 and 25-18.

The Lady Rustlers will play today at 4 p.m. against the winner of Laramie County Community and Northeastern Junior College. This will be the Runner up to the championship game. A spot at nationals is still up for grabs for the Lady Rustlers.

