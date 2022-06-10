Celebration of Life for Robert “Bob” Schmelzle

Robert “Bob” Schmelzle, 83, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his son Tim’s home.

Robert Kent Schmelzle was born on October 8, 1938 in Utica, NY to Floyd and Leota Schmelzle. He grew up in Utica and graduated school from there.

Bob was a member of the Masons and Knights Templar for 52 years.

After high school, Bob entered the United State Air Force. He served two tours in Vietnam and then Honorably retired after 22 years of service.

After retiring from the service, he moved his family to Riverton, WY in 1978. He worked at the Gas Hills where he was a heavy equipment operator and a warehouse worker. After the Gas Hills shut down, he moved to Susanville, CA where he was a Correctional Officer for almost fifteen years. He then retired for the final time and returned to Riverton, WY where he enjoyed the quite life.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, racquetball, chess, and going to the casino.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Schmelzle and wife, Melissa of Gillette, WY and Tim Schmelzle and wife, Lori of Riverton, WY; daughter, Julie Simque and husband, Dave of Lake City, FL; step-daughters, Heidi and Dusty of California; eight grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Leota Schmelzle: brothers, Dick Schmelzle and Terry Schmelzle; and uncle, Harold Schmelzle.

