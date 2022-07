In loving memory of

CLAY HENDRIX

(March 11, 1944 – January 30, 2022)

Saturday, August 13, 2022

We will be gathering to share our favorite memories and stories of a unique individual who will be fondly remembered and missed throughout his community.

Reception 1­3 pm, Reminiscences at 2 pm

Teton Room, Reach Foundation

622 N 8th W, Riverton WY