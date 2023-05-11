Celebrating Nurses Week at SageWest Health Care

Sponsored by SageWest Health Care
During National Nurses Week (May 7-13), we honor our compassionate nurses who care for patients during their times of greatest need. Their voices and actions make a difference every single day – from monitoring patients at the bedside to championing new protocols and procedures and ensuring that quality is always at the heart of what we do.

This week and all month long, we celebrate National Nurses Week and Month; the impact nurses make on healthcare is unparalleled. We thank our talented and hardworking nurses!

Hannah Herrman, RN
Shirene Petersen, RN
Liza Kaufman, RN
Susan Westlake, RN
Bobbie Farson, RN
Hannah Heydt, RN
Rhonda Dailey, RN
Cindy McKinney, RN
Jacob Martin, RN
Shaquelle Hedegaard, RN

