Celebrate the season with more open houses, craft fairs, and concerts this weekend

More craft fairs, open houses, concerts, lights and decorations illuminating residents’ homes and local businesses, some Santa appearances…there’s even a balloon launch planned! So much going on and plenty to do this time of year; where to begin planning your holiday outings in Fremont County? Right here on County 10!

If you’re still out shopping, remember that there are many fundraisers and opportunities to give and donate to this time of year. Fremont Local Foods has a Gingerbread House Raffle going on, St. Margaret’s has a hat and glove drive for Eagle’s Hope, Foundations for Nations is having a Christmas basket giveaway, there are Angel Trees at Central Bank & Trust…and many of the events that you attend will support and benefit local charities and organizations.

On Friday…

Need a little more help with the rest of that gift list? The Friends of Fremont County Fair is having their Christmas Craft Fair tonight from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 am to 4:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Bring the family out for some fun at the Holiday Craft Fair at the Lander Community Center tonight from 5:00-8:00 pm. Up to 60 unique vendors, donation booths for local charities (food and coat drives), bouncy houses, and kids’ games. Another chance to whittle down that list and support your local businesses! The fair also continues tomorrow (Saturday) from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

If you haven’t seen it yet, check out “Wyoming’s Hidden Christmas Village” by Riverton resident Kent Moss at 2005 Broadacres Avenue. This amazing home display was handmade and twenty years in the making! Open to the public in the evenings from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday…

The earlier flight planned for Thursday was delayed, but the launch of the Cloud Kisser V has been rescheduled for 8:30 this morning at the flagpole/front lawn of CWC (the balloon should be standing at about 9:15 am). Bring gloves if you want to help with the setup, chase, and pack-up when the flight is over.

While you’re at the Christmas Craft Fair, stop by the Riverton Saturday Farmers’ Market at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. Come see what your local producers have to offer…maybe even find a little something to bring to Christmas dinner or holiday party! The market is open on Saturdays (except for New Year’s Eve day).

The Riverton Museum is having its annual Christmas Open House today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Swing by for a free day at the museum and enjoy Christmas exhibits and decorations, crafts, hot cocoa, snacks, and discounts at the gift shop! Santa’s Workshop will happen in the afternoon from 2:00-4:00 pm. More at fremontcountymuseums.com/riverton

Get those wish lists ready, ’cause Santa Claus has a few gigs in Lander today…bring the kids out from 10:00 am to 12:00 Noon at the Veterans Hall on 11 Tweed Lane, where there will also be snacks and ornament decorating. Santa also appears at the Lander Pizza Hut from 12:00-2:00 pm.

At the Lander Pioneer Museum, there will be an illustrated presentation, “A Sinks Canyon History- the Magic and the Myth”, presented today from 1:00-2:00 pm by long-time resident Jack States, whose family homesteaded in Sinks Canyon and knows its rich history. Brought to you by the Fremont County Chapter of the Wyoming Historical Society.

In Dubois today, there’s the Annual Holiday Gift Shop Open House at the National Bighorn Sheep Center from 10:00 am-4:00 pm. Tasty treats, holiday desserts, youth activities, and…an eggnog tasting at 1:30 pm! 15% off on all items in their store.

On Sunday…

Ring in the holidays with the music of the season! The Lander Community Christmas Chorale performs tonight at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Singers from Lander’s church communities are joined by the combined choirs of LVHS and the Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band! Cookies donated by local businesses will be served after the concert.

What Christmas season would be complete without kids putting on a Christmas play? Enjoy the “fruits” of their labors as Riverton Neighborhood Alliance Church presents a musical production of, “Away in a Mango” today at 3:00 p.m., 4440 Riverview Road. Free admission!

Enjoy a Christmas concert, cowboy-style, as Packin’ the Mail is puttin’ on another show in Lander from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Museum of the American West’s Livery Stable, 1445 W. Main Street. Donations will be accepted to raise funds for Abba’s House (their next concert will be in Kinnear next Sunday).

Riverton Lions Club has a Pancake Supper on Monday, the Riverton Downtowners’ Main Street businesses have hot cocoa Open Houses and photos with Santa on Thursday…and ice skating rinks are filling up and opening in both Riverton and Lander. Be sure to visit County 10’s Christmas 2022 page for what’s going on in Fremont County this holiday season!

Want to add an event? It’s easy to do…just click on “Add Event” under the County 10 logo, sign up on CitySpark and fill out your information for your events, meetings, programs, and activities. It’s not too early to get a jump on those “Save the Dates” for 2023!