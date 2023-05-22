Celebrate the Riverton Community at this Summer Kick-off Party

The WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor Center celebrates its new location at the Wind River Heritage Center at 1075 S Federal Blvd. in Riverton with a Riverton Community summer kick-off party on Friday, May 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor Center recently acquired the Wind River Heritage Center and has been operating out of its new location since April 17. In celebration, the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor Center is hosting this open house to kick off the summer season.

The summer kick-off party includes beverages by the Cedar Bar, Veterans Hall food concessions, hatchet throwing, PAWS pet adoptions, live music and a Kids’ Treasure Hunt. In addition, local artists will be displaying and creating live art, there will be tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting), local Native American dancing and much more.

The WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor Center is excited to share this new location and would like to invite the Riverton community, our neighbors throughout Wind River Country and visitors to the area to celebrate.

Learn more about the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitor Center at wyriverton.com or Wind River Country at WindRiver.org.