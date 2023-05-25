Celebrate campfire cooking this Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend is usually the first big campout of the season. You pray the weather is good so you can head to your favorite camping spot. It’s a beautiful start to summer!

Of course, one of the best parts of camping is the fire and cooking outdoors. Campfire cooking or grilling can be some of the most delicious food you’ll ever eat. It’s rugged and smoky, sometimes fresh from the river. The delight of catching a fish and cooking it over the fire can be the highlight of the trip! Be sure you take the tools you’ll need to make a perfect campfire meal.

The options are endless! I’m talking about fire grates, skewers and roasters, camping stoves, outdoor grills, and a multitude of accessories that you didn’t know you needed. Maybe it’s more of a want situation but your coolness factor will soar!

Fire Grates

After a long day hiking or fishing in the great outdoors, nothing beats a great campfire. Being able to cook a delicious meal over the fire is definitely an added benefit. Some campgrounds provide the fire grate but having your own ensures you will have a base for your cooking. A good grate has foldable legs and sits easily above your fire at the perfect height.

Camping Stoves

A small, portable gas stove can be another option. Especially for breakfast in the morning. Ending the day with a campfire makes sense but first thing in the morning it’s nice to not have to deal with the hassle of a fire. These stoves are an easy way to make a tasty, quick breakfast so you can get on with your day. After all, you have important camping stuff to do!

Camping Grills

These portable grills are a great option if cooking over a fire isn’t your thing. They can be used on a tabletop or put on a foldable leg base. Most portable grills use either gas or charcoal. Whatever your preference, there is a grill for you.

These small propane grills have collapsable legs making them easy to take with you on the go!

If you don’t have a portable grill, look for a campsite with a public grill. Just be sure to bring a grill brush and aluminum foil. The grill has been exposed to the elements, and you don’t know whether the last person to use it cleaned up afterward.

Accessorize!

Whether you’re the paper plate queen or you like washing camp dishes, the accessories for camp cooking are endless! Here is a list of various things you may need to make your camping trip go off without a hitch.

Utensils

Bowls

Plates

Mugs

Spatula

A multi-functioning spork

A large spoon Cooking pot

Frying pan

Tongs

Roasting sticks

Dutch Oven

Pie Iron

Top-quality cooler

Remember, if you are cooking over a hot fire, you may want to make sure you aren’t using plastic. Strong metal cooking utensils are best. No one wants melted plastic to be part of their meal.

Need a few tasty yet simple campfire recipes? Click here!

Be sure to visit Porter’s Mountain View Supply in Riverton for all your camp cooking needs!

For more tips, visit www.beyondthetent.com/guide-to-camp-cooking.

Be sure to snap a few photos of your campfire cooking and enter the Porter’s BBQ Battle! You can win some fabulous prizes by simply posting a photo of your grilling amazingness.

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats.

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap!

Be watching Porter’s Facebook page for updates each week and of course to scope out the competition. And don’t forget to be on the lookout for some fun giveaways!

Mark your calendar!

June 17th, 2023

Get ready for the party of the summer! On June 17th from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm in Porter’s parking lot, we’re having a huge Father’s Day celebration. This will include fun for the kids with games, a bouncy house and face painting, FREE FOOD, a “Grilled” BBQ Challenge featuring local talent, and the 2nd annual Dad Olympics. Click here for more details and prepare for a smokin’ Father’s Day weekend!