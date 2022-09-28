Cause of death determined for woman found in Morton Lake in July

(Fremont County, WY) – On Friday, July 22 a body was found in Morton Lake, according to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, the death has been under investigation by both their office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s report was released to County 10 today, September 28, and identifies the 22-year-old woman as Kim Blackburn. The cause of death has been determined to be asphyxiation due to freshwater drowning. However, her manner of death remains undetermined. Under relevant toxicology, a BAC of .381 is listed.

County 10 has reached out to the FCSO for an update on the investigation but has not heard back at this time.

