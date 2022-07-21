Catch the next Sugarbeats Summer Concert Friday featuring Nick James & Garrett Lebeau

This summer the Riverton Chamber & Visitors Center is launching the first annual Sugarbeats Summer Concert Series! The Sugarbeats series will bring live music to Riverton City Park for three concerts this summer. The goal is to grow the series for next year. The concerts are free of charge.

The Sugarbeats Summer Concert Series 2022 is presented by High Mountain Seasonings and Tito’s Vodka. Be sure to check out and thank all the sponsors on the flyer below!

Sugarbeats is a whole-family event! Along with the music, there will be a Farmers Market, tethered balloon rides, a bouncy house, food trucks, a cash bar, and a Skatepark Jam Session.

The second concert features Nick James and Garrett Lebeau. It will be happening on Friday, June 22nd at 6 pm in Riverton City Park .

Rooted in Blues, Soul, and Rock and Roll, Nick James is an Austin-based Guitarist, Vocalist, Songwriter, and Producer. With Fiery and Dynamic guitar work, honest songs, and a flair for funky grooves, this diverse musician doesn’t leave you wanting. Born and raised in Peoria, IL to a music scene of gritty bars and dirty blues, he found his way to a scholarship to Berklee College of Music. After graduating, the aggressive blues and urban soul of Chicago became his home where he met singer, and now fiancée, Paige DeChausse to form the Soul-Rock band The Reverent Few. Following a move to Austin, TX The Reverent Few released their flagship record “Ain’t No Place To Be” produced by Nick James in 2020 to critical acclaim. In addition to The Reverent Few, Nick James is working on his next solo release while continuing to tour both nationally and internationally. Along the way, he has become a sought-after session guitarist, vocalist, and writer. Catch him live at City Park and see what the noise is all about.

Nick James

For most of us, soul music refers to a genre, a groove that swings through blues and R&B on its way to making our hips sway. But for Garrett LeBeau, it’s also about his soul: finding it, understanding it, and redefining its reality after liberating himself from his past. The son of an Irish-American mother and Shoshone Indian father, LeBeau was raised on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming.

LeBeau’s soul style certainly captures the groove, all right, with a gritty funk vibe and vocals that might draw comparisons to Boz Scaggs (with whom he’s toured) or even Ray LaMontagne, but it also digs deep, examining the dichotomies of his childhood experiences and the salvation he’s found through music. On his new EP, he addresses his history head-on, as well as the ongoing struggles of Native Americans and our common desire for love and happiness.

LeBeau promises a super soulful mix of r&b, blues, funk, and folk that’s been finely marinated for your listening pleasure.

Garrett Lebeau

All concerts begin at 6 pm.