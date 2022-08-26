Casper Police seek public assistance locating suspect involved in Thursday altercation

(Casper, WY) – The Casper Police Department (CPD) is seeking public assistance in identifying the whereabouts of the following individual, believed to be responsible for an altercation with law enforcement that led to a vehicle and foot pursuit

“In the late evening hours of August 25th, 2022 (11:59 pm), officers from the Casper Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 2100 block of S. Missouri Avenue.

“Initial information provided to the Casper Police Department indicated that thirty-three-year-old Joshua Charles Crook had reportedly taken a female companion against her will and had fired a weapon while driving the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

“Officers from the Casper Police Department initiated a pursuit when the suspect failed to yield. The pursuit ended on the west side of Casper where the suspect fled the vehicle on foot in the area of the 2600 block of Colter.

“After an exhaustive search of the area, Crook was not located. The female from the initial report was located unharmed, at the scene of the crash.

“Law Enforcement is continuing its investigation and is asking the public if they have any additional information related to this investigation or information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Charles Crook to please contact the Casper Police Department.

“Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911.”

Contact:

Lieutenant Jeff Bullard

Casper Police Department

[email protected]

307.235.8407

Contact:

Sergeant Seth Wheeler

Casper Police Department

[email protected]

307.235.7571