Casper man dead after reported ATV crash on Deer Creek Road Saturday; Coroner, FCSO investigating

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and Fremont County Coroner’s Office are now investigating after receiving reports of an ATV crash Saturday morning.

The FCSO report is below.

“Early Saturday morning (7/23/22) at around 1:45 am, the Fremont County Sheriff Office received a report of an ATV crash on Deer Creek Road, east of Shoshoni.

Advertisement

“Deputies arrived and found the passenger of the Side by Side (a 36-year-old Casper area man) had died. The Driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

“The crash and the cause of death are under investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.”

County 10 will provide further information when/if it becomes available.