Case against August homicide suspect bound for District Court

(Lander, WY) – Probable cause was found at the preliminary hearing for Chasity Washington, and the case will now move on to District Court, with further trial dates to be decided.

The hearing was held Tuesday, November 16, and overseen by the Honorable Judge Jefferson Coombs.

Washington was one of three parties charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey, who was found beaten, stabbed, and under a burning tire in a Riverton residence on August 24.

She currently faces charges for accessory before the fact to murder in the second degree, arson in the first degree, and firearm theft.

County 10 will provide further updates for Washington, as well as the other two suspected parties, when they become available.