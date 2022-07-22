Carnival lights, live music, pigs a-roastin’…plan your weekend in Fremont County!

Carnival lights, live music filling the air, romancin’ the Day of the Cowboy…pigs a-roastin’ on an open fire…get those chairs and blankets and head out to all sorts of fun shindigs and entertainment happening all over Fremont County this weekend!

On Friday…

As a kid, I remember there was always something magical about a carnival, so if you haven’t been to Cool Nights & Carnival Lights yet, catch a ride or two (or three, or five, or…) this weekend at the Fremont County Fairgrounds; tonight from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday from 12 Noon to midnight! Get a $30 wristband for unlimited rides, or you can buy individual tickets, too.

Advertisement

The Fremont County Fair Horse Show is also going on; you can check out the (revised) schedule here…and of course, visit the Fremont County Fair website for more info on these and more on the upcoming “Goin’ Hog Wild” Fair events.

A reminder: Have you signed up to be in the Fremont County Fair Parade on July 30? Get your entries in now, the deadline is this Monday, July 25!

The Sugarbeats Concert Series Concert Series takes place tonight in Riverton City Park, featuring the Lost Springs Band opening for the fiery guitar of Nick James and the gritty funk “local vocal” vibes of Garrett Lebeau. Enjoy food trucks and a cash bar, farmers market vendors, tethered balloon rides (weather permitting), and…a Skatepark Jam Session! Get more info here or visit their Facebook page. h/t Garrett LeBeau Facebook page

The 2nd Annual Lander Community Pig Roast is a two-day event this year, kicking off tonight’s live music in Lander City Park with the Lander Round of the Singer-Songwriter Competition from 5-8 p.m., then Sideways Sun, John Poland and Rob Weimann performing until 11 p.m. Pigs will be a-roastin’; check out the event’s Facebook page for more information (did I mention that this event is free?)

Dubois continues with their dust and dirt kickin’ Friday Night Rodeos, so if you’re up thar in them parts o’ the county, bring the whole fan damily and check ‘em out! Rodeos run through August 19, so don’t miss out. Bring cash; pay at the gate, $15 adults, kids 6-12 $10, kids 5 and under are FREE!

Advertisement

On Saturday…

Wake up, stretch, get a cup o’ coffee (or two), and make your way to your local Farmers Markets! Riverton’s market is in the Riverton City Hall parking lot from 9-11 a.m. and Lander’s market is at the city park from 9-11:30 a.m. Support your local growers and producers!

The Courage to Change 5K Walk/Run for Suicide Awareness is this morning from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 in Lander City Park. Get more info, and take a listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Holly Butler and Jeff Courtier about this important event remembering those we’ve lost and raising community awareness of suicide prevention. Those interested in participating can register here. Contact Holly Butler at 307-330-3295.

I’ll see y’all at the Lander Community Pig Roast today; stop by the County 10 booth and say hello! Live music begins during the farmers market and continues throughout the day…vendor booths, games for the kids, and then wait no longer…the pigs will be served up at 1 p.m.! h/t 2021 Lander Community Pig Roast Facebook

Hey, the Lander Museum has some great events going on today, too! Did you know that the McKinney Ranch was once the Derby Stage Station and road ranch, and later…the Carmody Sheep Ranch? I didn’t either! Bring $10, meet at the museum at 10 a.m. to join the museum staff, and take a bus ride to visit this historic locale.

There’s “more on the plate” at the Lander Museum; this one’s for the kids! The Children’s Exploration program presents “Family Name Plates”, where kids can paint and create customized family plaques in the shape of Wyoming symbols. What a neat project! Space is limited, and registration ($4) is required, so call the museum at 307-332-3339. h/t McKinney Ranch – Lander Pioneer Museum website

Dubois will be all about romancing the old West this Saturday as it celebrates the National Day of the Cowboy, with a parade through downtown at “high noon” and events going on all around town throughout the day. Get tickets to “Romancing the West”, a multi-media documentary-concert at the Headwaters Conference Center, taking you on a 240-year journey through the American West. Click here for more information and to get tickets online ($20). On Sunday, meet at the Rodeo Grounds for some biscuits ‘n gravy at 8:00 a.m., then take yer hats off for some music and a message by James Scott at Cowboy Church at 9:00 a.m.

Rooby Doooooo, Riverton! End the day with the Summer Movie in the Park, presenting the movie “Scoob!” This is a FREE event hosted by R-Recreation, so bring your friends and family and some snacks, and enjoy a night out (literally) in Riverton’s City Park. Movie starts at 9:00 p.m. More info? Call R-Rec at 307-855-2190.

A sneak peek into next week…

Hot Notes Cool Nights in Riverton on Monday, Square Dancing in Dubois on Tuesdays through August 16…the Sinks Canyon Summer Series presents our very own Alma Law’s “Ghost Stories” at the Sawmill Campground in Lander, and the Dubois Museum presents the Simpson Lake Lodge Trek.

Check ‘em all out on the County 10 event calendar! Want to share your event? Sign up on County 10’s CitySpark! Go to county10.com/events/#/, click on “Add Event” in the right sidebar, and post away!