Capital revolving fund purchases, agreements and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, August 23 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The following capital revolving fund purchases were approved for the Sheriff’s Office: three precision rifles from Crosseyed Custom Rifles for a total amount of $28,522; Yukon (transfer from Fremont County Commission pool car fleet) for a total of $10,000; four 2023 police package pickups from Fremont Motors totaling $62,744 each; two 2023 Ford F-150 pickups from Fremont Motors totaling $57,897 each; two 2023 police package pickups from Fremont Motors totaling $67,188 each.

Cooperative agreements between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Fremont County Commissioners were approved for the bridge over Big Wind River on Wilderness Road (Structure No. ELJ); on Diversion Dam Road (Structure No. ELY) and bridge over Wyoming Canal on Diversion Dam Road (Structure No. ELX).

The Board ratified approval of a Federal Highway Administration agreement for roadway rehabilitation on Horse Creek Road in Dubois.

Amendment One to the grant award agreement between Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Fremont County to extend the performance agreement until September 30, 2022, to expend grant funds of $79,175.48 was approved.

A memorandum of understanding between the Wyoming Office of Guardian Ad Litem and Fremont County was approved through June 30, 2024, for legal representation in accordance with agency rules.

The Board approved a letter of support for the Lander Care and Share Food Bank’s grant application to Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky Program for funding to install photovoltaics (PV) on their facility.

The letter of resignation from Terri Castle from the Fremont County Fair Board was accepted.