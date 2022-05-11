Can you find Shane? He’s hiding in the middle of the DEALS!

Hey there, Fremont County! It’s me, Shane From Gambles in Lander.

Remember last month when I said I got 10 trucks of furniture in 30 days? Guess what?! They just kept coming.

As of writing this note, I have another truck with with 70 MORE PIECES of upholstered living room furniture coming TOMORROW. I could get lost in our warehouse right now…

…actually, where is Joe? I just remembered I sent him to the warehouse a week ago and I haven’t seen him since….huh………..that’s gonna be a lot of paperwork. If you’ve seen Joe, let me know, please!

So, you guys know me. I love having fun sales. Right now is SUPER fun, ‘cause I gotta dig out from under all this furniture!!

That’s why we’re having a MOTHERLOAD MEMORIAL DAY SALE!

I thought that was funny, ‘cause Mother’s Day was this month and Memorial Day is coming up and I have a lot of furnit…. My kids didn’t think it was funny either 🙂

Alright, guys. Here are the details for Gamble’s Motherload Memorial Day Sale which runs from the 10th of May through the 10th of June.

All upholstered living room furniture in the store is already marked down – come in and take an ADDITIONAL 20% off the sale price!

Mattresses from Sealy, Sterns & Foster, and Tempurpedic are also marked down various percentages.

It’s a great time to buy! Please stop in. Please. Take a lot home. I’ll carry it for you if you need, on my back. Just help us dig out and find Joe!!

Gambles on Main Street in Lander – remember delivery is always FREE within 30 miles of the store….which INCLUDES Riverton!