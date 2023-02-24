Calmer weather today; slightly warmer, windy in areas

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, blowing and drifting of snow is expected today as the wind increases, especially from South Pass through Natrona County.

Otherwise, light snow showers will continue across western Wyoming.

High temperatures will vary across the county today, with Dubois at 22 degrees; Lander and Jeffrey City in the teens; an6d Pavillion, Riverton, and Shoshoni in the single digits.

Lows tonight will be in the negative teens for most, with some areas dipping down to the negative 20’s. h/t NWSR