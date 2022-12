(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow and gusty winds are likely for many areas surrounding Fremont County, which should experience a pretty calm weather day.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s today, with lows tonight in the lower teens for most. h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared the weather outlook for the next five days, when a couple of light, snow-producing systems are expected to move through.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR