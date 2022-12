(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will feature quiet weather conditions, with some light snow in western mountains.

It will be breezy from South Pass to Casper today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the lower 20’s and upper teens for most today, with lows tonight in the lower teens and upper single digits.

Snow increases across the west Friday afternoon, with a possible winter storm for most of the forecast area this weekend. h/t NWSR