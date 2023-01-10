Calls for service down in 2022

(Lander, WY) – Sheriff Ryan Lee of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) gave the monthly Commission Report at the January 10 Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting.

In total, the Sheriff’s office responded to 7,174 calls for service in 2022. That is 274 fewer calls than in 2021.

There were a total of 211 bookings in December. Down three from November.

Advertisement

Of these bookings, 96 were Riverton Police Department, 60 were Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 40 were Lander Police Department, 10 were Wyoming Highway Patrol, and 5 were U.S. Marshals.

As of January 9, 2023, the inmate population sits at 156 in house with 160 in custody.

In terms of sentencing demographics, 60 have been sentenced, and 102 have been pre-adjudicated.

There have been 24 search and rescue missions this fiscal year and one fatality. The total for the 2022 calendar year is 32 missions, compared to 31 in 2021.

Advertisement