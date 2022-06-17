Calling all Grill Masters – Last chance to grill & snap!

Father’s Day Weekend is here and that means family BBQs and another chance to enter the BBQ Battle 2022. The battle goes through Father’s Day and you’ll have until Wednesday, June 22nd to get your photos entered. We want to see those chicken legs, brisket, ribs, steak, veggie kabobs or whatever you decide to throw on the grill this weekend. Throw in a smiling face and you just might have a winning photo!

On Thursday, June 23rd, Porter’s will pick their top five photos from the bunch and those go on to be voted on by YOU! The popular vote will win.

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook (make sure your post is set to public) with the hashtag #whatsgrillin, and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. Simply grill and snap and you could win big!

1st prize: Weber Spirit II E210 LP grill from Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton

from Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton 2nd prize: Basket filled with seasonings and goodies from Hi Mountain Seasonings. Click here to order seasoning and kits for the summer!

from Hi Mountain Seasonings. Click here to order seasoning and kits for the summer! BBQ Battle hat ( First 5 photos entered over the weekend win a hat! ) and many other great prizes!

Be watching Porter’s Facebook page for updates each week and of course to scope out the competition. So what are you waiting for? Slap some meat on the grill and start your masterpiece!

Need a last-minute gift for dad? We know just the place for that. Visit Porter’s at 750 East Sunset Drive in Riverton and let Leo hook you up. They have everything dad could ever want all in one place!