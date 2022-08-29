Calling all Entrepreneurs! Business Networking with Bootstrap Collaborative

Join us on Thursday, September 1st for the second Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Join us for refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. David Maulik of MakerSpace 307 will visit with attendees regarding MakerSpace offerings and the importance of collaboration and forming relationships within the local entrepreneurial community.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, Sept. 1st, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Next week, join us for an exciting workshop featuring Lauren and David Heerschap of Brunton.

Prototype to Production – Turning Idea into Reality

When: Thursday, September 8th, 5:30-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Lauren and David Heerschap are the new owners of Brunton as of November 2021. Their original business, Real Science Innovations, was based out of their garage in Durango, Colorado while they were full-time educators. They designed and made science teaching tools such as a water rocket launcher, groundwater models, field geology kits, and field geology measurement devices.

Driven by the challenges of teaching and wanting the best tools of the trade, they invented, prototyped, and patented a new model of the geologic compass that takes measurements more efficiently and intuitively. They approached Brunton with their idea in 2014, successfully negotiated a licensing agreement, and worked with Brunton to produce and market what is now the Brunton Axis Transit.

Their involvement grew into becoming employees of Brunton, followed by the opportunity to bring the company back home to Wyoming ownership and leadership.

Highlights/Goals of the workshop:

Assessing the Who, What, Why, Where, and How of an Idea To Patent or Not To Patent… Is it Possible and Worth it to Prototype? Production Decisions Negotiation Time: Selling or Licensing Your Idea Scaling Up from Sample to Production Model Bringing it to Market

