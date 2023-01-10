Calling all Entrepreneurs! Business Networking on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, January 12th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on the development and writing of business plans.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, January 12th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Join us for an exciting workshop featuring Audie Cunningham from the Wyoming SBDC.

In this workshop, we will:

Understand the importance of writing a business plan and how to tailor it to your needs

Cover the main sections of a business plan

Discover tips and tools to help you

Ask questions and discuss ideas for your own business plan

“Business Plan Development” WORKSHOP

Thursday, January 19th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.