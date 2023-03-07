Calling all Entrepreneurs! Business Networking on Thursday

Join us on Thursday, March 9th for the Business Networking Encore Event by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. You will have the opportunity to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and be part of creating a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

Enjoy refreshments and mingle with other entrepreneurs and business owners. This month we’ll focus on social media marketing strategies for small businesses.

What: Business Networking

When: Thursday, March 9th, 5-7 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Mark your calendar!

Join us for an exciting workshop featuring CWC Digital Marketing Manager, Carey Dod.

“Social Media Marketing Strategies” WORKSHOP

Thursday, March 16th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.