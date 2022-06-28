California man dead after Carbon County rollover caused by tire blowout

(Carbon County, WY) – On June 23, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 53 on WY-220 in Carbon County, according to a preliminary report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Monday, June 28.

Around 10:06 AM, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one vehicle rollover.

The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old California resident Kevin Beavers.

According to the report, Beavers was driving at a high rate of speed when passing several vehicles, when one of his tires blew, causing the vehicle to go into a driver’s side slide.

The vehicle then went off the roadway to the right, vaulted, then rolled several times before coming to rest on the right-a-way fence.

Speed and equipment failure were listed as possible contributing factors.

Beavers was reported to be wearing a seatbelt.

There have been 44 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 45 in 2021, 43 in 2020, and 77 in 2019 to date.