Business Plan Development Workshop featuring Audie Cunningham

Sponsored by the Bootstrap Collaborative
Join us on Thursday, January 19th for the next Bootstrap Collaborative workshop, Business Plan Development. This workshop will feature Audie Cunningham from the Wyoming SBDC.

In this workshop, we will:

  • Understand the importance of writing a business plan and how to tailor it to your needs
  • Cover the main sections of a business plan
  • Discover tips and tools to help you
  • Ask questions and discuss ideas for your own business plan

WORKSHOP
Thursday, January 19th, 5:30-7 pm 
2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Water, tea, lemonade, and cookies will be served.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.

