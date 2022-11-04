Bundle up for weekend events in Fremont County

It’s not “officially” winter yet, but then again…Wyoming has pretty much always marched to the beat of its own weather. It might be a bit chilly, but there are plenty of things going on indoors, too. Music, art, receptions, benefits and fundraisers…bundle up and head out and about “The County” this weekend!

On Friday…

Ever want to take your kids “back in time”? It’s First Friday at all Fremont County museums, which means that admission is FREE for kids, this and every first Friday of the month. The museums will have their holiday events posted soon…so far, the Dubois Museum has a “Kids Gingerbread House” event scheduled for Saturday, November 19, where kids can make their own gingerbread houses! Advance registration may be required for some events, so be sure to check the Fremont County Museum website, mark your calendars for family fun and support your local museums!

Get some early holiday shopping done at the annual Festival of the Arts Craft Fair in Lander this weekend at the Lander Community Center, tonight from 5-9:00 p.m. and tomorrow (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Call Penny Sauer at 307-332-6006 for more information.

The opening reception for “The Art of Home” exhibition is tonight from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Lander Art Center, 258 Main Street. The exhibit features indigenous artists of the Wind River Reservation who submitted artwork with the theme of “what home can mean,” centering the power of matriarchal social structures. Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Patti Baldes and LAC Outreach Coordinator Oakley Boycott. Note: There is a free shuttle offered by the Wind River Native Advocacy Center for tribal members to and from the exhibit, call 332-5772 for more information.

On Saturday…

If you or someone you know needs a winter coat, the Riverton Kiwanis is holding their “Coats for Folks” coat distribution event this morning from 9-11:00 a.m at the Fremont County Fairgrounds Fremont Center from 9-11:00 a.m. And while you’re there…

Stop by the Little Wind Building for Riverton’s Saturday Farmers Market, also from 9-11:00 a.m. Bring your shopping bags and fill them with some of those wonderful local products by your local producers!

Lander Middle School Sabers and Fremont County Cornhole is “throwing” a benefit tournament this morning at Lander Middle School. Registration for Kora’s Benefit Tourney will start at 9:30 a.m., end at 9:45 a.m. and the bags fly at 10:00 a.m. It’s $40 to enter your team, either Backyard or Advanced divisions. Troy’s Roll’n Chuckwagon will be there for lunch; concessions for sale by Lander MS Student Council. There will also be raffle items to draw prizes before the finals begin. Check out Fremont County Cornhole’s Facebook group for more information and shares about Kora’s progress; they’ve always been so very awesome in holding community benefits and fundraisers!

Go with “joyous abandon” for a Metropolitan HD live showing of “La Traviata” in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library today from 10:55 a.m.- 2:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Lander Opera Group, you’ll be watching the opera live as it is being performed in New York City! There will be a 30-minute break for lunch during intermission; bring a lunch, or you can purchase a lunch from The Breadboard before the opera begins. Call 307-714-1685 for more information.

Got chickens? Sell eggs? The Alpine Science institute has a class on Poultry Care for Egg Production and the Winter Season this afternoon from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at Melissahof Hatchery, 101 Lower North Fork Road. Tips for winter poultry care, a showcase of various styles of equipment, poultry health care, and…take a tour of the pastured poultry operations! Registration is $15; you can do it online or sign up for the class in person at CWC Lander and pay with cash or check. Call (307) 332-3394 for more information. Check out the Alpine Science Institute on Facebook!

There will be a Benefit Dinner for Dawn Holliday tonight from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds’ Fremont Center in Riverton. Come out for a delicious taco dinner by Private Chef and La Luna, and a silent auction. Dawn is in need of a lifesaving surgery, and this benefit dinner is to help offset the costs of her surgery bill and travel expenses. If you can’t make it to the dinner, there is an account set up in her name at Atlantic City Federal Union Bank (call 307-856-1701).

The reception for the 2nd Annual Fremont County Artists Exhibit will be held tonight at 5:00 p.m. at the Robert Robert A. Peck Theater Gallery at CWC. There will be art, ceramics, jewelry, and candles on display and for sale, a “Quick Finish” event, refreshments, and a cash bar. Come out and see the amazing talent of our local artists! Then…

…maybe try a bit of art of your own! Riverton Paint & Create’s “Aspen Moon” is the featured project tonight at 6:00 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. This popular class is $35; you can register online for a ticket which includes a stretched canvas, easel, paint brushes, aprons, and of course, help from the artist. Bring some snacks; listen to some great music while you paint! Questions? Visit wyopaintandcreate.com/riverton for more information and to register.

The Lander Ladies Climbing Club is having a little shindig and a chance for folks to learn a bit about the Economic Impact of Climbers in Lander. Come by The Loft tonight at 6:00 p.m. for some free pizza and beer (can’t beat that)!

More music of the classical and popular kind will be performed by the Fremont Symphony Orchestra tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lander Valley High School Auditorium. Rebecca Murdock conducts the orchestra performing works by Strauss, Gershwin, Grieg, Gottschalk, Andrew Lloyd Webber and more. Tickets are available at the door; $10 for individuals, or $20 for a family.

On Sunday…don’t forget to “Fall Back” (Daylight Saving), and get rested up for Election Day coming up on Tuesday!

Check out the 55th annual Missouri Valley Pancake Supper tonight starting at 5 pm.

