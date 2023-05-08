Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Joanne Orr join KOVE’s ‘Music Monday’

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander music legends Buffalo Bill Boycott and Dr. Jo (Joanne Orr) have been entertaining crowds for over 40 years.

The popular duo discussed their music history, upcoming projects and love for Wyoming. We were even treated to a couple of live songs.

Check out the full conversation, and performance, in the player below or by subscribing to the County 10 Podcast anywhere you find podcasts!

If you’d like to recommend a band, or musical artist for Music Monday’s, e-mail [email protected]

Follow Buffalo Bill an Dr. Jo here!