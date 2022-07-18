Budget, intent to levy mills public hearing on the FCSD #25 agenda

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Wednesday, July 20 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The current meeting agenda includes a public hearing for the budget and intent to levy mills. It also includes thirteen action items.

The action items are as follows:

A recommendation for the Board to approve three-quarter mill for the BOCES with one-half mill going to the FCBOCES and one-fourth mill going to the NWBOCES and one mill for the Fremont County School District No. 25 Recreation District.

A recommendation for the Board to authorize the administration to request the assessment of twenty-five mills for local support.

A recommendation for the Board to approve the budget for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.

A recommendation for the Board to approve the budget amendments and appropriation resolution dated July 20, 2022 to amend the FY22 Special Revenue budget from $8,000,000 to $11,000,000 for an increase of $3,000,000; the FY22 Depreciation Reserve Fund budget from $100,000 to $150,000 for an increase of $50,000; the FY22 Insurance Fund budget $9,500,000 to $9,600,000 for an increase of $100,000.

A recommendation for the Board to give Fremont County BOCES notice of our intention to reserve the right to withdraw funding in a school year (2023-2024).

A recommendation for the Board to approve the inter-district transportation with Fremont County School Districts No. 1, 2, 6, 14, 24 and 38. To comply with statute, the Board needs to annually approve the entrance of buses from other districts into our district to load and discharge students.

A recommendation for the Board to accept the funding from the Wyoming State Construction Department for the Riverton High School Auditorium Addition construction in the amount of $8,200,000 and for the Tonkin Activity Center (TAC) demolition in the amount of $3,997,583.

A recommendation for the Board to accept the Special Revenues from Unite Us in the amount of $2,500.

A recommendation for the Board to approve the revised job description for the Buildings and Grounds Department Secretary as presented.

Ted May along with an interview committee is recommending the Board award a contract to Plan One Architects of Cody, Wyoming in the amount of $755,000 for the Architecture & Engineering Design contract of the Riverton High School Auditorium Project. Two architectural firms were interviewed.

Ted May along with an interview committee is recommending the Board award a contract to Nelson Architects, LLC of Riverton, Wyoming in the amount of $340,830 for the Architecture & Engineering Design contract of the Tonking Activity Center (TAC) Building Demolition Project. Three architectural firms were interviewed.

A recommendation for the Board to accept the resignation of Tasya Ravellette as a RMS 7th Grade Volleyball Coach effective immediately; Andrew Gosnell as a RMS 8th Grade Assistant Football Coach effective immediately; Carol Ann Stingley as a Rendezvous IDEAL Teacher effective immediately per board policy.

A recommendation for the Board to offer a contract to Elisa Harrison as an RHS ESSER Funded Counselor/Social Worker; Talon Yeates as an RHS Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Kaden Gantenbein as an RHS Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Shanna Montgomery as a Rendezvous 4th Grade ELA Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.