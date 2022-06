Budget hearings, updates, contracts and more this Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, 7 at 9 am for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 828 2348 9315 Passcode: 964976.

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:10 A.M.: INTERIM PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE MANAGER CHRISTINE KRAUS – PERSONNEL

Advertisement

COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK LEBRUN – PERSONNEL

9:15 A.M.: BUDGET HEARING – SHOSHONI SENIOR CITIZENS DISTRICT

9:30 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS AND DOWL ENGINEER KASEY JONES – COUNTRY ACRES ROAD UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: COUNTY PLANNING SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – FREMONT COUNTY FUEL CONTRACT

10:00 A.M.: FRONTIER AMBULANCE DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS DIANE LANE – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: MAKING OPPORTUNITY FOR A VIABLE COMMUNITY (MOVE) 1⁄2% ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT TAX FUND – APPLICANT PRESENTATIONS

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:30 P.M.: BUDGET HEARING – FREMONT COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT

1:45 P.M.: BUDGET HEARING – WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL

2:00 P.M.: UW ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR BRIDGER FEUZ – EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR PERSONNEL

2:30 P.M. CIVIL DEPUTY COUNTY ATTORNEY TODD SHAKER – UPDATE ON 17 MILE ROAD PROCESS TO TRANSFER TO BIA ROAD INVENTORY

2:45 P.M.: DEPUTY COUNTY CORONER ERIN IVIE – PERSONNEL AND BUDGET DISCUSSION

III. OLD BUSINESS:

A. CAPITAL REVOLVING FUND DECISIONS

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: