Budget hearings, monthly update and more on tap Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene tomorrow, May 10th for their regular meeting starting at 9 am in the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. To watch online, click here. To call in, enter the following information: +1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 826 1307 1090 Passcode: 696776

Below is the current agenda.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:00 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN – LANDER HILLS ESTATES TRACT 3 REPLAT

9:15 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – MONTHLY UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: DENNIS ROWE, DIRECTOR OF GOVERNMENT AND INDUSTRY RELATIONS, AND GLENN LELAND, CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER – FRONTIER AMBULANCE UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: UW ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR BRIDGER FEUZ AND EXTENSION EDUCATOR CHANCE MARSHALL – CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT BETWEEN COUNTY AND UW FOR 4-H EDUCATOR POSITION

10:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – UNANTICIPATED REVENUES WITHIN FREMONT COUNTY’S FY 2021-2022 BUDGET

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: EXECUTIVE HEALTH INSURANCE COMMITTEE – SUCCESSION PLAN FOR WELLNESS PROGRAM COORDINATOR VACANCY

10:45 A.M.: TREASURER JIM ANDERSON – REVENUE PROJECTIONS FOR FY 2022-2023

11:00 A.M.: BUDGET HEARING – COUNTY TREASURER JIM ANDERSON

BUDGET HEARINGS

11:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEALTH NURSE

11:30 A.M.: MUSEUM

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BUDGET HEARINGS

1:30 P.M.: ISS

1:45 P.M.: VEHICLE MAINTENANCE

2:00 P.M.: SHERIFF

3:00 P.M. CAST/JTC/YOUTH SERVICES

3:15 P.M.: RECREATION COMMISSION

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: