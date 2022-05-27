Brush up on your grill skills – Become a true Grill Master!

Last year, I got thrown into the world of competitive grilling. Can I call it that? I think so. It’s a competition for best grill picture which makes it competitive grilling, right? Either way, it was a blast seeing all the pictures coming in with your masterpieces on the grill.

After all, it’s not just a photo contest. It’s grill masterdom and proving you’ve got the chops (or dogs 😁) to grill the finest meals out there. It’s about living your best life and grilling the best steaks. It’s about family, friends, and community. It’s about the pride we all have in a job well done and sharing that with everyone in the form of a picture of your food. 😋

I really did learn a lot about the craft while writing the content for last year’s campaign. I can’t say I’ve tried a lot of it out but my grill did go up in flames this winter. True story. The proof is in my #whatsgrillin picture.

This is your what not to do picture and a warning as to what can happen if you don’t clean your grill well. Also a great advertisement for having fire extinguishers on hand. Good looking rib though, right? 😂

Enough of my mishaps. Here’s a little bit of that Grill Master knowledge.

Clean your grill

I said it before and I’ll say it again. A clean grill is a happy grill. And meat grilled on a clean grill is happy meat. Happy meat always tastes better. Get scrubbing!

Charcoal, gas, pellets, or wood chips – Know your grill

Everyone has a preference. Now get passionate about that preference and learn all you can about the heat you’re using to cook your meat. Become a master of that!

Should you oil your grate?

This is a very controversial topic online. Top chefs disagree and everyone has an opinion. Seasoning your grill grates at the beginning of the BBQ season or on a new grill is very beneficial. Beyond that the discussion is ongoing. Some people oil the grates each time they grill and others say to oil the meat instead. There is lots of information out there on both sides. In this case, Google is your best BBQ tool.

Be prepared

Be extra! In this case, it’s a good thing. Make sure you have extra propane, pellets, wood chips, charcoal, or whatever you are using to grill. If you run out of something mid-bbq, you don’t have time to run and get more with your meat already on the grill.

Know your meat – Control your heat

Knowing the best cuts of meat and where to get them is step one in great BBQ. Step two is knowing how to best grill that meat on the heat source you use. Then chillax! People tend to open the grill way too often which lets out the precious heat cooking your meat.

Don’t forget the veggies!

We always talk about the best ways to grill meat but what about the veggies? This is where great grill accessories can come into play. You can grill anything with the proper tools. Grill baskets and grill mats are great for veggies. Don’t have those? Find them at Porter’s in Riverton. For tips on grilling veggies, click here.

Accessorize for success

Visit your local grilling specialist, Porter’s in Riverton, and peruse the wide variety of grill accessories. You will be amazed! Know the saying, dress for success? Dress your grill for success! Go take a look. You’ll thank me later.

Make sure you’re hydrated

Grilling season is typically hot and you wouldn’t want to get heatstroke while creating your masterpiece. The grill master needs refreshments! Stock the cooler and keep your fave drink on hand.

Try something new

Grilling something new and original keeps you on your toes! It also helps you learn your craft with new and exciting recipes. Get creative and have fun! Here are some recipes to get you started on your out-of-the-box grilling journey.

Grill and Snap!

Don’t forget to enter the Porter’s BBQ Battle. Because the best part is, on the way to grill masterdom, you can win some fabulous prizes by simply posting a photo of your grilling amazingness. Don’t forget to tag Porter’s in your photo and use the hashtag #whatsgrillin.

The contest goes through June 22nd. 1st prize is a Weber Spirit II E210 LP grill!

Be sure to stop by Porter’s Supply Co. in Riverton for all your grilling needs!