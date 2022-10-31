Broken camera, stolen jewelry, your bike ran over? Tyler has you covered

State Farm Insurance understands that your things are important to you. For a minimal expense, they can give you the peace of mind and coverage you need to protect your most valuable possessions.

Anything that isn’t permanently attached to your home or your property is most likely considered personal property. Personal articles coverage may offer broader coverage than your existing homeowner’s policy, helping ensure you can repair or replace those items you value (and even those you don’t).

Items a Personal Articles Policy may protect:

Jewelry

Fine Arts

Collectibles (such as dolls, model trains, sports cards, comic books, stamp and coin collections)

Computers/Media Equipment

Cameras and photo equipment

Hearing Aids and Medical Devices (such as insulin pumps, oxygen equipment, etc.) and prosthetic devices such as artificial eyes and limbs

Musical Instruments

Sports Equipment

Bicycles

State Farm will pay the cost to repair or replace your personal property, without deduction for depreciation up to the applicable limit. The Personal Articles Policy insures against theft and accidental direct physical damage to covered property with some limitations and exclusions. The best part is there is no deductible!

And personal property doesn’t have to be in your home to be protected by your policy. Your coverage travels with you — whether you’re enjoying the vacation of your dreams or running weekly errands! Personal property coverage applies anywhere in the world. When you take that overseas vacation, items such as jewelry and cameras are covered (fine art items are only covered within the United States and Canada).

Talk with Tyler today! He’ll make sure you have the coverage you need at a cost you can afford.