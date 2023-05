(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are once again looking warm with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.

Storms may produce gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 67 degrees and Shoshoni at 80 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR