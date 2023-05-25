Brews, Golf, and Good Times: Join the Lander Brewfest Golf with the Brewers 9-Hole Scramble!

Do you love beer? Do you love the brewers who brew the beer you love? AND do you love to… golf?

Well then, Saturday, June 10 at 9:00 a.m. is your dream come true with the Lander Brewfest Golf with the Brewers 9-Hole Scramble! Lander Brewfest will feature 33 breweries and cideries in 2023, the most ever. Coming primarily from all over Wyoming, brewers also will be traveling from Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Montana, and South Dakota. Meet some brewers — and their brews! — while playing the game you love.

Limited space is available, so grab a friend or make a foursome. This is your chance to have more of a personal, specialized, casual, crowd-free experience with the brewers and their craft.

Please visit our website at Golf with the Brewers 9-Hole Scramble – LANDER BREWFEST Presented by Fremont Toyota for more information and to purchase tickets.