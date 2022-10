(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, things will be remaining sunny and warm today with some breezy conditions.

Wind increases for everyone tomorrow through Saturday, with a weather system bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation chances this weekend as well.

High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois in the upper 60’s.

Lows tonight will be in the mid 30’s to lower 40’s.