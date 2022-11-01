Breezy, warm conditions today making way for cold front, potential snow tomorrow; NWSR has video briefing on what to expect

Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a breezy to windy day is on tap with unseasonably warm temperatures.

Jeffrey City is expected to get wind gusts up to 55 mph.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60’s today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 52 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20’s to mid 30’s.

A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday and Thursday and bring much cooler temperatures, rain and snow showers along with it. Accumulating snow is likely for many locations.

The NWSR also shared the following video from meteorologist Chris Hattings about what folks can expect.

