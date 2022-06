(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a few lingering showers this morning will potentially become more widespread across the north this afternoon with thunderstorms.

High temperatures will be in the mid 60’s to lower 70’s today, with lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s tonight.

Expect dry and warmer conditions Wednesday to Friday, with just a few storms possible in the far northwest.