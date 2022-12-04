Breezy southwest wind; Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 11 am for the NW WY, Winds

(Fremont County, WY) – Temperatures will be close to normal today, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 11 am for northwest Wyoming and the Wind River Mountains. Dubois and South Pass City are expected to see 1-2 inches, Lander could see a trace amount of snowfall, and the rest of the 10 should see nothing.

A breezy southwest wind remains from South Pass to Casper, with maximum wind gusts in Jeffrey City reaching 39 mph. Check out the image below for additional details; click to enlarge it.

h/t NWSR