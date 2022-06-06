Breezy, mostly warm today; isolated showers possible

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, expect a few lingering showers this morning, with the afternoon and evening looking to be breezy with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Gusty winds are possible with the storms as well.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70’s for most of the County today, with things a bit cooler in Dubois at 62 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows will be in the mid 40’s for most tonight.

Tuesday will be windier, with a repeat of rain showers and thunderstorms.